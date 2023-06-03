Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Things have turned around this weekend from Friday's running, when the car wasn't feeling too good at all. I didn't feel confident yesterday, but we went from lacking pace and car balance to doing our best quali by quite a long way this season. So, I'm very happy. Q1 wasn't anything special but in Q2 and Q3, I just found a little bit more confidence in the car when things dried out a little bit more and it all came our way, and we ended up P3. Very happy with the result. Big thanks to everyone here at track and back at MTC. We know we've got work to do but we keep pushing forward as a team and can be proud of today."

Oscar Piastri: "P10 this afternoon, obviously a very good day for the team with both cars starting in the top 10. It was a really competitive qualifying session, it's just a shame I didn't put it together right at the end of Q3. I was confident in finishing higher up the order but on reflection, it was certainly an encouraging day. We can now take lots of positive momentum into tomorrow's race to aim for another double points finish."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "This was a positive afternoon for the team here at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Lando was running at the front of the order all through qualifying but having him starting P3 in tomorrow's Spanish Grand Prix is a nice surprise and an over-achievement. Oscar was quick all session and he was competing also for a spot at the front of the order in Q3. Unfortunately, a small mistake in turn 10 meant he went on to a wet patch and lost a lot of time, finishing in P10. Overall, we're happy with today but we must not get carried away. Tomorrow we race to stay in the points and that's what we are preparing for this evening."