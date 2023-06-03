Stella impressed by Red Bull's floor

"Hats off!" to them, says McLaren boss, Andrea Stella as his team follows the example of Mercedes and others in poring over those 'up skirt' shots of the RB19.

Earlier this week, Mercedes technical boss, James Allison admitted that his team of aerodynamicists would "pore over" every single shot of the RB19's under bits as it swung helplessly above the Monaco streets.

The German team is no exception when it comes to taking full advantage of this rare opportunity to gain priceless insight of a (championship winning) rival's magic.

"I spent some time, but the one hundred aerodynamicists at McLaren will be spending a little bit more time," admitted Stella.

"It's very interesting indeed and shows the complexity and the quality of their development," he added. "To be honest, when I saw it, I said hats off to Red Bull, I can understand why they have this kind of performance."

"We all have a lot of pictures of the other cars," added Frederic Vasseur. "But then it's quite difficult or even impossible to try to copy something. Because it's more a global concept than something else. And you can't copy just one part of the car."

"You're always looking at the competitors," admitted Mike Krack, "what is new, new parts.

"I was also in front of the Ferrari garage this morning," he smiled. "It's always the same."