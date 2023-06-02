Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's so close over one lap that I think a couple of tenths will put you in a completely different position in the classification, so we won't read too much into the times. We went through our test programme this morning in Free Practice One and learnt about the prototype tyres, with the track a little slower than we expected. The upgrades we've introduced are helping the performance of the car and we are happy with them so far, but let's see where we are tomorrow when everyone is pushing. A lot of the grandstands are green and our Aston Martin merchandise is very popular. The fans have been amazing and it's great to see their support. Hopefully we can put on a good show for them tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "The focus of today has been running various new test items and evaluating the new Pirelli construction prototype tyres, so that made for a couple of busy sessions on track. That's given us a lot of data to work through tonight and hopefully we can find some more lap time ahead of qualifying as the car wasn't quite where I wanted it. The field was incredibly tight in both sessions, so we know how important it is to find that pace and we'll be working hard to do so."