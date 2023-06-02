Site logo

Spanish GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

02/06/2023

Oscar Piastri: "It felt like a decent Friday on track, I made some good steps forward from FP1 to FP2. I think there's a bit of work for me to do on the one-lap pace, but our long runs looked reasonably competitive, so all-in-all, we can be pretty happy with today's running. We'll try to make some improvements overnight, and I'll take some learning from the data ahead of tomorrow's qualifying session."

Lando Norris: "After a very different track in Monaco, it took me a few laps to get back into the swing of things here in Barcelona. We struggled a little bit with the car from the off, but we improved in FP2. We have a lot of things to look into tonight to try to unlock some more pace from the car. It's not bad, we just need to work on driveability and take a step forward ahead of tomorrow's sessions."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's been a solid Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with many laps on the board, helped by the extra experimental tyres provided by Pirelli. We've done some aerodynamic work today with rakes to support short-term and long-term development. We also worked on our understanding of the tyres, that is going to be crucial here, given the expectation of it being a multi-stop race. Our competitiveness contained no surprises, and our task now is to do a good job overnight, to give us a car tomorrow that is a Q3 contender and capable of scoring points on Sunday."

