Spanish GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It was a disappointing afternoon. Our pace in quali didn't translate to the race, so it was tough. But it's important we focus on taking the positives from Saturday's quali result where our one-lap pace looked very strong. We now just need to work on the race pace as we head to Canada in two weeks' time."

Lando Norris: "Today we had a difficult afternoon. We just didn't have the pace, compared to what we had yesterday, which is more or less what we expected, so it was difficult for us. At the start I didn't see the Red Bull go off track, misjudged how much the cars in front were going to check up and I just clipped the front wing. It was the smallest of touches, but it cost us a lot, although I don't think we would have finished in the points anyway. It was a difficult day for us as a team, but we'll keep working hard to try to improve."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Following a very positive qualifying session, today's Spanish Grand Prix was a more realistic showing of our current competitiveness. We knew it would be more difficult to perform at the top of the field on race pace today given the hotter conditions. The situation was compounded by contact on the first lap between Lando and Lewis Hamilton, which resulted in Lando pitting for a new front wing and falling 30 seconds behind the field.

"I would like to praise the team today. Despite a difficult position, both Lando and Oscar both kept pushing, their engineering teams put in maximum effort to extract everything from the cars, and the garage crew delivered good pit-stops. Back at the factory, everyone is working hard to deliver upgrades and looking to the future when we hope to be fighting for more competitive positions."