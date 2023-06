Canadian GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max: It's always nice to go back to Montreal, it's a great city and the fans are great there. The track is very unique because you actually get to ride some old school kerbs and the scenery is pretty cool too. The car set up has to be a carful balance between straight line speed and being able to run on the kerbs well, we have to find a good trade off. Of course, last year's win is still in my mind so hopefully we can do something similar this weekend.

Checo: I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my Team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations. I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a Team we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best. Getting through moments like this, it's more important than ever to work as a Team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada. I have a fantastic car and it's always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend.

• Max has continuously led every race since lap 48 of the Miami GP, a grand total of 154 consecutive laps at the front. The last time a driver had a longer unbroken run was when Red Bull Racing's Seb Vettel won four races in a row, including three from start to finish, in 2012.

• Checo received the outright fastest pitstop of the 2023 F1 season in Spain, with a 2.07 second stop on lap 25. The Team also scored the second and third fastest stops of the race.

• The Team's next victory will be its 100th GP win, after winning 23 of the last 26 GPs, making Red Bull only the fifth constructor in F1 history to reach the milestone.

• Nobody has won from below the front row in Montreal since Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden F1 victory in 2014 from sixth on the grid at the wheel of the RB10.

• Montreal is the second of an unprecedented five races in North America in 2023. Max and Checo scored a one-two in Miami in May and Montreal will be followed by races in Austin, Mexico City, and Las Vegas in a four-week spell in October and November.