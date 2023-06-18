Canadian GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "Looking at the pace we showed in FP3, it's a shame we didn't make it out of Q1 today. At the same time, we have been struggling with pace from the beginning of the weekend, so we will need to look into this. I thought my final lap in Q1 was good, and I'm happy with it, but we lack overall pace. Tomorrow is a new day in dry conditions so I'm optimistic. I'll try to overtake as many cars as possible and target points."



Nyck de Vries: "The biggest challenge today was the changing conditions. The track was drying towards the end of Q1, so we weren't sure whether we wanted to box for a second set of intermediate tyres. In the end we did, and it came down to two laps. I had to back out on my penultimate lap because of traffic management in the last sector. This was the same battle for everyone so it's not an excuse. You want to push to the limit, but I think today I undershot it. We didn't have that much dry running to prepare for tomorrow, so it's hard to know where we are, but we'll do our best and I hope we can move forward from where we're starting."



Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Qualifying has not met our expectations today, especially given the car seemed to appear quite well-balanced during FP3, so we need to review the data to understand why we struggled so much. Yuki got very close to making the cut for Q2, but the car balance was not quite where it needed to be. This cost us lap time in what was a close battle with Hulkenberg and Stroll. Nyck struggled with similar issues, so we are left with neither car making it out of Q1 today. Tomorrow isn't going to be easy, but we now focus on race strategy, making sure we are prepared to take any opportunities which come our way to get our cars as far forward as possible."