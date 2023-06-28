Austrian GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We secured a good result at the last event in Montreal and this weekend we are looking to consolidate that result with another strong performance.

This weekend, both cars will have the upgraded parts that only Alex ran in Canada. We have also been able to make some minor adjustments to the outer floor fence and front brake duct vane to gain a little more performance from the new floor package. Both cars will have these latest developments but, as this is sprint event, there will be limited time to assess the extra performance.

This is the second sprint event of the season, but we expect this one to be more demanding than Baku; the limited quantity of tyres and mandated use of certain compounds at certain times is possibly more restrictive on this short, fast circuit. The threat of rain for Saturday adds to the potential complexity but could offer a useful opportunity for us to exploit the pace of FW45.

Both drivers know this circuit well and Logan has enjoyed a lot of success during his previous visits here. This should help both to start FP1 on the front foot and will help them overcome the limited setup time ahead of Friday evening qualifying.

Alex Albon: I'm looking forward to Austria after coming off the back of a great weekend in Canada. This track is another one that should suit our car more than some other circuits. With this format being a sprint weekend, coupled with the rain, it's all to play for. We're going to be aiming for points so let's work to try make that happen.

Logan Sargeant: I have a lot of really good memories from Austria in the past. I'm looking forward to heading back and building on that. Another sprint weekend offers more opportunities, and I think it will be a fun and exciting weekend!