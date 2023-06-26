Austrian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The Canadian GP was a difficult but fun weekend. There was some good overtaking, and we were able to fight for points on-track. Since then, I've been back at the MTC and in the sim this week to prepare for Australia.

"The Red Bull Ring is one of my favourite circuits. It holds a lot of good memories for me, having scored my first podium there. It's a Sprint weekend too, which always makes it more interesting. It's all looking promising, so we'll get out there and give it our all."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm happy with my Canada debut. After a frustrating Q3, my Sunday ended just shy of the top 10. There was a lot of learning, and my engineers and I went over everything at the MTC this week.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Red Bull Ring, this time in an F1 car. I quite enjoyed the new Sprint format in Baku, so I'm looking forward to experiencing that again this weekend and hopefully bring back some points for the team."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We return from Canada with mixed feelings. On one hand it's a shame that the five second penalty given to Lando resulted in a demotion to P13, but on the other hand we showed better pace and both cars were fighting for points.

"We now shift our focus to this double-header starting with Austria this weekend. The Austrian GP is also a Sprint race weekend. With only one practice session, we will look to try and be ready straight away and be competitive at a track in which we had positive results in previous years."

Red Bull Ring

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.318 km/2.683 miles

Total race distance: 306.452 km/190.420miles

Number of corners: 10 (7 right, 3 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5