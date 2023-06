Canadian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "We had a decent session this afternoon and seemed to be pretty solid out of the box, the pace seemed to be reasonable.

"It's a fun track, very bumpy, but I enjoyed getting some time out on-track. The weather came in pretty suddenly at the end, which gave us a taste of wet weather running. We'll see what the rest of the weekend throws at us but I'd say a reasonably encouraging start."

Lando Norris: "It's nice to be back here in Canada, at a track I enjoy. We had an OK day, it was actually good to get out in mixed conditions. We've been working hard trying to find a good set-up. A good balance with the car to feel comfortable is the most important thing, and we were making steps forward. We'll continue to do that into tomorrow and work hard for a good result in quali."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "An unconventional Friday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. After FP1 was effectively cancelled due to technical issues, we had the compensation of an extended FP2 and extra sets of tyres, which allowed us to run through a large part of our programme. We couldn't do everything that we wanted but despite that, I think we've gained a good understanding of performance potential, set-up direction and the behaviour of the tyres. The rain at the end also allowed us to check the Intermediate tyres, so taken all together we've gathered quite a lot of information from practice today. We'll study it overnight and try to be ready for whatever we face in qualifying and the race."