Norris baffled by "unsportsmanlike" penalty

Hit with a 5s time penalty for "unsportsmanlike behaviour", Lando Norris insists the decision doesn't make sense.

According to the Montreal stewards, during the Safety Car period Norris slowed to allow a gap to form between his team mate and him and in doing so he delayed the cars behind.

There was a significant difference in speed between Norris and Piastri between Turns 10 and 13 (approximately 50 km/h), said the stewards, and Article 12.2.1.l of the ISC refers to "any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the results of a competition, in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics”.

Believing that the McLaren driver had therefore breached Article 12.2.1.l they imposed a 5s time penalty, which meant that while he finished 9th on the road he was classified 13th.

"It was also too early to box from what we were planning to do," said the McLaren driver at race end, admitting he was still in the dark as to who he had been penalised. "I wasn't planning to box in the first place and then I got a call just before the pit entry. Of course, you go slow, you go quick and you speed up.

"I slowed down to try and warm up the tyres a bit, and as soon as they told me to box I pushed and tried to go as fast as I could.

"There are plenty of times where you go slow under the VSC," he continued. "So, if I get a penalty today I should get a penalty for the last three years as well and so should everyone else. But no, I don't think I did anything wrong.

"If it's because of the delta time difference then most people should be given penalties for the last three years or four years, so I'm a bit confused," he admitted, "but there's nothing I can do.

"You want to keep the temperature in the tyres so everyone leaves gaps, opens up gaps, and it wasn't like I was ten seconds behind my delta," he insisted.

Despite his disappointment, Norris still believes that this was his best race of the season.

"I lost a position but I made it back," he said, referring to being passed by his teammate. "All my overtakes were at the hairpin, I was really confident on the brakes.

"The pace was good, I wouldn't say it was amazing, but good enough to hold on to the Alfa and the Alpine and have a chance to at least race them."

