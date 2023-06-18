Site logo

Canadian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

18/06/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Perez Red Bull NH NM NS
Albon Williams UM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin NM UH NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM
Piastri McLaren NM NH UH
Gasly Alpine NS UH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH UH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NH NM NM
de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Sargeant Williams NM

