Canadian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Perez Red Bull NH NM NS Albon Williams UM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin NM UH NH Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM Piastri McLaren NM NH UH Gasly Alpine NS UH NH Norris McLaren NM NH UH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NH NM NM de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Sargeant Williams NM

