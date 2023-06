Stroll gets a 3-place grid drop

Lance Stroll will drop 3-grid places after the Montreal stewards adjudged him as unnecessarily impeding Esteban Ocon during qualifying.

Stroll told the stewards that although he was aware of the Alpine approaching, he had no choice but to remain on the dry racing line because his tyres (soft compound) were cold and if he had not, he would have crashed due to the wet nature of the track.

However the team did make him aware of the closeness of the Alpine and it is was the stewards view that he could have reduced speed on the straight between Turns 7 and 8 and allowed Ocon past. Because of this, he unnecessarily impeded the Frenchman.

As a result, the Canadian, who qualified 13th, drops 3-grid places.