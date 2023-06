Canadian GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We will take third place on the grid after a very complex Qualifying session. We were a little bit unlucky with the red flags during Q1 and Q3 just before we could complete a faster lap that might have put us on the front row. There is an opportunity tomorrow and hopefully we can recover second place early in the race and put pressure on Max [Verstappen] in front. It's always a challenging circuit with very low grip in the dry and wet conditions and the weather is always unpredictable. The new AMR23 upgrades seem to be working well and delivering what we were expecting, but we will keep evaluating them and try to optimise our setup around this new package."

Lance Stroll: "It was a tough Qualifying session for us today. The challenging weather conditions meant that being on the right tyre at the right time was really important, and we didn't quite get that right. The pace of the Aston Martin has looked good across the weekend though - I've been happy with how it's felt and how the upgrades are performing. There should be some opportunities to progress tomorrow with several cars starting out of position, so I'm looking forward to my home race and putting on a good show for the fans."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It wasn't the easiest Qualifying session to navigate with the wet weather giving constantly changing track conditions. Both the red flags impacted some of Fernando's best laps in Q1 and then in Q3, just as he was about to set a time that could have placed him second on the grid. All things considered, third place is a good outcome from such an unpredictable session. Lance progressed to Q2 but, as he recovered from a spin, he was out of sync with the rest of the field. It meant he missed the best of the track conditions and was never on the right tyres and the right time. There is quite a mixed-up grid for the race, but we have a competitive car so there is everything to play for as we target scoring solid points with both cars tomorrow."