Canadian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's good to see all of the support here and be back racing in front of the Canadian fans. But it was a shame that we weren't able to run in FP1 due to the technical issues. We didn't have a lot of time to fully understand the new upgrades on the car, so we will have to analyse everything overnight and learn more tomorrow. We will keep an eye on the weather radar again for tomorrow, as it could be another mixed day."

Lance Stroll: "Today's running was fairly disrupted, but it's the same situation for all teams and we made the most of the extended FP2 session this afternoon. When you're running new upgrades, the practice sessions become about learning how they impact the feel of the car and about ensuring that they're operating in the expected way. I was happy with the car and thought it was feeling good, but we'll take the time to look through the data tonight and ensure we're ready to put in a strong performance in Qualifying tomorrow. It was great to see plenty of Canadian flags in the grandstands - you can really feel the home support."