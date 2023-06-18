Canadian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Verstappen Red Bull 2 Alonso Aston Martin 3 Hamilton Mercedes 4 Russell Mercedes 5 Hulkenberg Haas 6 Ocon Alpine 7 Norris McLaren 8 Piastri McLaren 9 Albon Williams 10 Leclerc Ferrari 11 Sainz Ferrari 12 Perez Red Bull 13 Magnussen Haas 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 15 Gasly Alpine 16 Stroll Aston Martin 17 de Vries AlphaTauri 18 Sargeant Williams 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo

Sainz: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Tsunoda: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Stroll: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Hulkenberg: 3 place grid penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during a red flag.