Canadian GP: Starting Grid

18/06/2023

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Alonso Aston Martin
3 Hamilton Mercedes
4 Russell Mercedes
5 Hulkenberg Haas
6 Ocon Alpine
7 Norris McLaren
8 Piastri McLaren
9 Albon Williams
10 Leclerc Ferrari
11 Sainz Ferrari
12 Perez Red Bull
13 Magnussen Haas
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo
15 Gasly Alpine
16 Stroll Aston Martin
17 de Vries AlphaTauri
18 Sargeant Williams
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo

Sainz: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Tsunoda: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Stroll: 3 place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Hulkenberg: 3 place grid penalty for failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during a red flag.

