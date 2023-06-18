"We are making our life way too difficult," says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc criticises Ferrari following costly strategic call that saw his fail to make it into Q3 for the second successive race.

While Red Bull clearly has an issue with Sergio Perez, who has failed to make it into Q3 for the third successive race, things are not exactly going well for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Failing to make it out of Q2, just days after he failed to make it out of Q1 in Spain, the Monegasque will start from 10th courtesy of the various penalties handed out to his rivals.

Already voicing his concern at a car that is erratic, Leclerc has his out at the Maranello outfit's strategy during Q2.

In ever-changing conditions, as Q2 got underway, Alex Albon made the brave decision to switch to slicks at a time all his rivals were still on Inters.

Though his first lap was wobbly, the Williams driver subsequently set a time that wasn't to be beaten.

Though the rain subsequently intensified, forcing everyone back on to Inters, a number of drivers followed the Thai driver's example just in time and were able to improve.

However, Leclerc's call for slicks was overruled, his team insisting on him posting a banker lap on the green-banded rubber. By the time he was allowed to switch to slicks it was already too late.

"I called for slicks on the out lap, it was clearly time for slicks," a clearly unhappy Leclerc told reporters. "The car was dry, I think Alex did that and went earlier than everybody on the slicks.

"That was clearly the right choice," he added, "there were no risks taken or whatsoever. But for some reason, the team decided otherwise. I think we are just making our life way too difficult in those situations. I had a clear opinion.

"We decided to do something else," he sighed. "I am frustrated. Having said that, other drivers did the same strategy as us and went through to Q3. You are just relying on small details instead of an easy Q2 going through when the track is dry, you need slick tyres. I don't know what happened."

Asked about his radio outburst after failing to make the cut, he said: "I said my opinion, more than that, I cannot really do. I think there was no clearer way of expressing myself this time.

"I have no idea what Alex is doing in terms of lap times with the slicks, maybe he's five seconds off, and I don't know, but I had a clear opinion. You cannot be aware of everything that is going on on track. Seeing how fast he was, maybe we should have thought twice about coming in.

"You're just making yourself in a shitty situation because you are depending a lot on traffic, on your out lap on the slicks," he said. "If you have people on inters coming behind when it's raining and that you are slowing down a little bit, you are sliding everywhere. So it's just not an ideal situation and it was so much easier to go earlier. But again, it's like this.

"I will speak internally with the team and try to understand what we can do because it's obviously not the first time that in those situations we are a bit on the wrong side. We have to be better than that and we cannot afford to do those mistakes again. So I'll speak with the team."

