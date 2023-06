Fittipaldi to drive Haas at Silverstone tyre test

Pietro Fittipaldi will return to the track for Haas at the Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone, the week after the British Grand Prix.

Haas will be participating in the test on July 11 & 12, with its full roster of drivers sampling the prototype tyres for next season. Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will take the Tuesday morning and afternoon session respectively on the first day of testing, while Fittipaldi will take on driving responsibilities for both sessions on the Wednesday.

The Brazilian has experience behind the wheel of various Haas cars, previously testing the VF-18 and VF-19 before jumping into the cockpit to race at the final two rounds of the 2020 season, substituting in the VF-20 for Romain Grosjean. In 2022, he drove in pre-season and post-season testing, as well as participating in two free-practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Fittipaldi - grandson of two-time world champion and double Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi - has been the official test and reserve for Haas for five seasons. For the 2023 season, the Brazilian is keeping race-fit with drives in both the IMSA Sports Car Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, where he achieved a front-row LMP2 start at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last week.

"There aren't many reserve drivers who have the experience Pietro has, so his feedback on the VF-23 will prove invaluable to us," said Guenther Steiner. "Pietro has always had an impressive work ethic and his passion to learn and support the team in its objectives has been key in his continuation with us. His full calendar of two other race programs only benefits MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and providing him time in this year's challenger means he's once again ready for any eventuality."

"I'm very happy to be back behind the wheel, this time in Silverstone," said Fittipaldi. "It's going to be exciting for me because I've never driven a Formula 1 car around Silverstone and I think that's one of the most classic tracks in the sport. Just as I'm excited, I'm also focused on doing a great job for the team, trying to learn as much as possible for them in terms of car development. The Pirelli tyre test is going to be an important test and I'm very much looking forward to doing a great job for Haas. I want to thank the team for the opportunity to drive the VF-23."