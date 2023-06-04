Steiner issues statement following reprimand

Haas team boss has issued a statement after receiving a reprimand for comments he made about the Monaco stewards.

The Italian was alleged to have breached of Articles 12.2.1.c and 12.2.1.f of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 12.2.1.k of the FIA International Sporting Code.

Following today's hearing, the stewards issued the following:

1. Article 12.2.1.k refers to "misconduct" which is defined in the ISC as "...the use of language... which might reasonably be expected or be perceived to... cause offence, humiliation or to be inappropriate".

2. Mr Steiner's word "laymen" and his reference to other sports having "professional" personnel could be, and indeed were, perceived to cause offence and in our view reasonably did cause offence not only to the Stewards in Monaco but also to other FIA personnel and many motorsport volunteers.

3. However, the Stewards accept Mr Steiner's statement during the hearing, that his reference to professionalism was meant to refer to people who worked in a role as their profession and not that the Stewards were acting unprofessionally.

4. Further Mr Steiner stated his reference to "laymen" was meant to refer to people who worked occasionally and not meant to refer a lack of qualifications or specialisation.

5. Mr Steiner also freely apologised "if anyone was hurt by what I said or misunderstood what I said". The Stewards accept this apology.

6. Mr Steiner stated that if he had meant to insult or offend anyone he would have used much different words. The Stewards do not dispute this.

7. The Stewards note that any party has the right to disagree with any determination of the Stewards of an event, however are strongly of the view that such disagreement should, and can, be expressed respectfully.

In relation to Articles 12.2.1.c and 12.2.1.f, no further action will be taken, while in relation to Article 12.2.1.k, a reprimand was issued.

In reaction, Steiner issued the following statement:

"Yesterday (Saturday June 3) I attended a Stewards Hearing concerning comments I made during my press conference last Thursday (June 1).



I expressed to the Stewards my disappointment and disagreement with the decision taken by the Monaco Stewards last weekend. The Stewards informed me that they had no issue with people disagreeing with decisions but were more concerned about the interpretation that had been placed on some of my comments.



I explained to the stewards that I had not intended to offend anyone and that my use of certain words could have been open to misinterpretation or misunderstood by some people.



I told the Stewards that I apologized if my statements were misunderstood or caused hurt to anyone as that was not my intention. I repeat that apology here."