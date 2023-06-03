Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen qualified 8th and 17th respectively for the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Qualifying kicked off with the threat of rain rated at 30 percent and dark clouds looming above the circuit. Both VF-23s used fresh sets of Pirelli P Zero Red softs to open their accounts, Magnussen banking a time of 1:15.047 and Hulkenberg a 1:14.006, before the lap was deleted for track limits at Turn 5. The session was halted with 14 minutes on the clock when a red flag was brought out for gravel on track that needed clearing.

As the session resumed, both drivers returned on a used set of softs, Hulkenberg setting a time of 1:14.991 and Magnussen directly behind with a 1:15.005. Improvement came from both drivers on their final flying lap, Hulkenberg setting a fastest time of 1:13.420, enough for P5 and progress into Q2, while teammate Magnussen unfortunately exited the session with a best time of 1:14.042, placing the Dane P17.

Hulkenberg opted to run later in the second session of qualifying, banking a time of 1:14.848 on his first set of new softs. Track evolution played a vital role and Hulkenberg improved on his second set of softs, registering a fastest lap of 1:13.283, placing him P10 and into Q3 for a third time this season.

Q3 saw Hulkenberg set only one flying lap during the session - a 1:13.229 - earning P8 on the grid, the German's best qualifying result with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Kevin Magnussen: "It's disappointing, the other car showed what's possible and we haven't got it right this weekend. With the field being so tight, it's just a massive penalty when you miss that window. Nico went to the higher downforce set-up and it seems that it's working well, so a good job done by the team and I'm happy to see the car performing. Unfortunately, it's P17 for us tomorrow but we'll try again and hopefully our car set-up is good for the race."

Nico Hulkenberg: "That's our best qualifying of the season so far, clean and well executed by the team and myself. It's positive and a very decent position to start the race from tomorrow. Track position is pretty valuable here in Barcelona, so we'll take that and get ready for a tough fight. It's not going to be an easy race, it's going to be a tire degradation race with strategy, and we have to play our cards well, but the car has been performing and I feel within the midfield we're definitely competitive."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "We had pretty good speed in qualifying today and it showed that yesterday, it was real. Unfortunately, Kevin didn't make it into Q2. Nico did a very good job and we got into Q3 again, where we want to be, and now we'll get prepared for the race tomorrow."