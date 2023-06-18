Site logo

Canadian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
18/06/2023

Result of the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1h 33:58.348
2 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 0:09.570
3 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:14.168
4 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:18.648
5 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 0:21.540
6 Perez Red Bull 70 + 0:51.028
7 Albon Williams 70 + 1:00.813
8 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1:01.692
9 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1:04.402
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 + 1:04.432
11 Piastri McLaren 70 + 1:05.101
12 Gasly Alpine 70 + 1:05.249
13 Norris McLaren 70 + 1:08.363
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1:13.423
15 Hulkenberg Haas 69 + 1 Lap
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
17 Magnussen Haas 69 + 1 Lap
18 de Vries AlphaTauri 69 + 1 Lap
Russell Mercedes 53 Brakes
Sargeant Williams 6 Retired

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:14.481 (Lap 70)

