Canadian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "P11, a shame to be one spot off the points.

"Very good first stint and then after that we just didn't quite have the pace or the tyre life, but plenty to learn from the race. Big thanks to the team for getting the car ready to go again today. Bit of time to reset now before we go again in Austria."

Lando Norris: "An intense race. We were a little bit unlucky that I lost the position at the beginning but happy apart from that. I think the pace was OK, it was good to compete on-track for some points. A difficult race though in terms of tyre degradation and overtaking, but I think we made the most of it today, so I'm happy. Of course, unfortunate we got the penalty but we'll review that as a team. Next up is Austria, one of my favourite tracks, so I'm looking forward to it. We'll give it our all and try to score some points."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's a shame to leave Canada with no points at the end of a race where we were keenly competitive in the midfield. Lando crossed the line P9 but was penalised five seconds and demoted to P13, which is unfortunate. The positive that we're taking away from Montréal is that the car had good race pace today in some parts of the race, but again we struggled, especially in the second stint, when tyres get too hot. We're looking forward to the future now and to upgrading the MCL60, with a view to strengthening our pace and getting into the points consistently in the future."