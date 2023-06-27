Austrian GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake travels to Austria for round ten of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. On the back of two top-ten finishes, the team will head to Styria to extend its positive streak and continue to extract performance from its C43 car.

Old and new

Old and new are rarely portrayed as going hand-in-hand. This pair of words is most often seen as a dichotomy, as two elements destined not to mix - at least not naturally: attempt to do so, and the results are, at best, underwhelming; at worst, downright wrong. And yet, there is a point in which old and new can coexist, not only peacefully, but in a state in which they improve on each other, they create something special: simply put, they produce magic.

This point of balance is on display in Austria, everywhere you go: a country wedded to its traditions, yet passionately modern; a country of history which is ready to write its exciting future. And this balance is none the stronger than at the track which is ready to host the Austrian Grand Prix.

Osterreichring; A1-Ring; Red Bull Ring; or simply Spielberg or, for those harking back to an even earlier time, when the race was on an airfield downstream from the modern venue, Zeltweg; this track has undergone as many identity changes as it has had alterations to its layout. Philosopher Plutarch once wondered how many changes to an entity would be possible before it would lose its identity: and while the Red Bull Ring is no ship of Theseus, the same could be asked about the Styrian circuit.

Gone is the daunting layout of the Osterreichring, its sweeping corners on which Peterson, Brambilla and home hero Lauda all fought, consigned to history; parts of the original track remain in use in its new, shorter, nimbler layout, first used in 1997, but the track is very much different. Reception of the new layout wasn't universally positive: yet the argument that constitution is not identity was reinforced by the series of entertaining, exciting races that the new track was able to provide - and that are still a feature of the Red Bull Ring to this day.

In the new Ring, the tradition of one of Formula One's classic venues blends with the modern to produce a track that is exciting, fan-friendly, and boasting some of the most impressive facilities in the sport. Old and new come together, not as opposites but in synergy, to create something unique. It's a race to look forward to; an event to savour and appreciate.

It's almost by philosophical design, then, that this track is the one to see the debut of a new pilot project by the sport, with its introduction of sustainable sources of energy to power the operations of the paddock and a projected reduction of more than three quarters of its CO2 generation. The most traditional of sports powered in the most innovative of ways, in a classic venue reimagined for the future. Like the birth of a child, a new page is added, the latest in a long and cherished book: one that builds on the heritage and importance of all that was before, but a blank one and full of potential.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "As we head to Austria, we are determined to keep up with the positive trend we have been showing in recent races. Coming back from Canada with one more point to our name was a valuable reward for the team, and we know every point could potentially make the difference at the end of the season. We had good race pace in Montreal, proving the C43 can fight for the top ten. Our focus, now, is on improving our qualifying performances, and the team has been working hard on this goal in the past weeks: our race pace is good and higher places on the grid can ease the job in the pursuit for points. The Austrian Grand Prix will host the second Sprint event of the year, and we are fully aware of how it can add unpredictability to the mix: with just one practice session available, it will be crucial to execute everything to our best."

Valtteri Bottas: "The top ten finish the team achieved in Canada made us even more motivated. Our objective is to keep up with our good form and extend our points streak. Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed racing here in Spielberg: I have scored some good results here - including my first podium and two wins. With the Sprint event format, and less practice time on track, it will be important to get the feeling right with the car from the very start, and build on that, especially when it comes to qualifying. We know we have the potential to do well, and if we keep doing our job, we will remain in the battle for the top ten."

Zhou Guanyu: "As we head to Austria, I am keen to get back to the good performances we have shown recently. There are still several races to go, and plenty of points within our grasp if we keep making progress. The upgrade package we have introduced a few races ago is making a difference, and I am ready to give all my best on track to extract its potential to the fullest. We know how just a tenth could make a great difference in qualifying: during a Sprint weekend, this is even more significant. We must keep focused, and remain at the top of our game all weekend long: this way, we will achieve even better results."