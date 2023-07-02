Austrian GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Both drivers showed good pace today and both finished in strong positions. Unfortunately, we didn't quite have the pace to get to the top 10; the other teams were quicker today but we were agonisingly close. On the positive side, the car handled well, the tyres were well managed, and Logan had a very strong race.

Next weekend in Silverstone, we will look to push the pace a bit harder again and score some points. Although this weekend was a sprint event held in mixed weather conditions, we have learned a lot about the car and there are definitely some positives to take into the British Grand Prix.

Alex Albon: I'm not disappointed about the race today; I think it's a normal thing with the top 4 teams and top 8 cars in those positions, so there's only two points up for grabs. Lando had a great race, as did Pierre, so that was the remaining points and we were the next best. It was a strong weekend for us, our worst result was 13th where we were running P7 for most of it. When you think of it like that, it's frustrating but it shows we're making steps forward. Obviously, this track suited us and we were expecting a better result, which is a bit disappointing but still a great race and a good execution. I think we did a good job and with Logan having a great race, it demonstrates our steps forward.

Logan Sargeant: It's been tough lately, so it's great to see the progress we made today. When I don't qualify well, I leave a lot of work to do on Sunday, so to have a good one under my belt is a nice step forward. Today's race shows what we can do, and I feel like we're finally moving forward into the right direction. We have a string of European races which I'm familiar with, so hopefully this is the start of something good for us. We're heading to my favourite track next weekend but it's also a difficult one with lots of high-speed corners, which is something I need to focus on. Thanks again to the team for all the hard work in bringing the upgrades to my car and we'll now look forward to the next race.