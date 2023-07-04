McLaren reveals Chrome livery for Silverstone

McLaren has revealed a special Chrome livery to be carried on the MCL60s at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

The Chrome livery is a celebration of McLaren's fan-favourite design which the team carried from 2006 to 2014. McLaren's chrome era was defined by Lewis Hamilton's momentous world championship in 2008, the same year in which Google launched its Chrome browser.

Google Chrome is used across the team's operations, supporting performance both at track and at the McLaren Technology Centre. The Chrome brand spearheads the livery takeover at Silverstone to connect McLaren fans with an iconic livery in the team's history.

The livery is part of McLaren's ongoing celebrations of its 60th birthday, which has seen the Formula 1 team and Arrow McLaren IndyCar team revisit other heritage liveries, notably commemorating the iconic Triple Crown achievement.

For the entire British Grand Prix race weekend, the Chrome livery will be carried on both MCL60 race cars. Lando Norris will celebrate the return of chrome with a special helmet design and bespoke boots, while both he and teammate Oscar Piastri will also wear special race suits.

The livery was unveiled on Monday at a special media event at the McLaren Technology Centre, with Lando, Oscar and Zak Brown in attendance.

"It's no secret that racing fans love McLaren's classic chrome livery," said Zak Brown. "Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team's history at the British Grand Prix, and we're excited to be able to give our fans what they want.

"I'm sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can't wait to see it out on track at our home race."

"It's been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery to inspire this takeover," added Nick Drake, VP Global Marketing, Google. We were delighted with the fans' reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race. We're looking forward to Silverstone and hope all McLaren fans enjoy what promises to be a really exciting weekend of racing."

Talking of "great memories", currently sixth in the standings hopefully the livery will be worth a few points to the Woking outfit.