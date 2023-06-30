Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm super happy with P4. It was one of the best qualifying sessions of the season.

"The car was feeling good today, I had a lot of confidence and was chipping away through qualifying so I'm happy. The team did an awesome job on getting the upgrades ready for this race and they did a great job today to get us there. I think I could've had a little bit more as I made a small mistake in the last corner, which likely cost me P3, so I am a little bit frustrated, but at the same time, I'm taking a P4 every day. So, I'm happy, we're in a good position for Sunday and we'll try to do the same again tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "So, P13 in qualifying. It's a bit of a shame as I would have been in Q3 without the lap deletion. The pace was very encouraging for both myself and Lando. The new upgrade is looking good, so a huge thank you to the team for all of their work. We'll try again tomorrow to get into the top 10 and then, of course, for Sunday, we'll try to make our way into the points if we can."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Today feels a little bittersweet. From a car performance point of view, we should have had two cars in Q3 but unfortunately, Oscar had a lap-time deleted. This was a situation that many endured today, and we know it is a factor in Austria. On the other side of the garage, Lando's performance with the upgraded car was encouraging, as he was consistently near the top of each session, but we will learn more over the weekend, especially in terms of race pace. I would like to thank the team at the factory and trackside for the efforts that led to delivering the upgrades and for the hard work ongoing at McLaren, as we attempt to gain competitiveness."