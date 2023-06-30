McLaren seeks review of Norris' Montreal penalty

McLaren has lodged a petition for a "right of review" of the stewards' decision to impose a 5-second penalty on Lando Norris for "unsportsmanlike behaviour" at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

"We are very supportive of the FIA and the stewards," said the Woking team in a brief statement, "and we trust them while they carry out what is a difficult job.

"We appreciate stewards need to make decisions in a short timeframe, analysing complex scenarios and often with partial information and multiple elements to consider.

"In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision. We spoke to the stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty.

"The FIA's regulatory framework has tools and processes which allow them and the sport to deal with the operational complexity of Formula 1, especially for decisions which need to be made during the race. The "right of review" is one of those processes which showcases the strength of the institution in allowing decisions to be reviewed, should that be in the best interest of the sport and this is something McLaren fully embraces and supports.

"Given this provision, the team took the initial explanation onboard and decided to review the case in a calm and considered manner, performing comprehensive due diligence, which included looking at the precedents. After this careful and extensive review, we believe enough evidence exists to submit a "right to review" to the FIA, which we have done so.

"We will now continue to work with the FIA closely, in the same constructive and collaborative manner in which we normally do, and will accept the outcome of their deliberations and decision."

In making their decision, the Montreal stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence, and deemed that during the Safety Car period Norris slowed to allow a gap to form between his team mate and him, and in doing so he delayed the cars behind.

There was a significant difference in speed between Norris and Piastri between Turns 10 and 13 (approximately 50 km/h).

Deemed to have breached Article 12.2.1.l of the of the FIA International Sporting Code, Norris was handed a 5s time penalty which dropped him from 9th to 13th.

Article 12.2.1.l of the ISC refers to "any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the results of a competition, in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics".