Austria Sprint team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a tough race. I had an issue in Turn 3 where I went into anti-stall and unfortunately lost seven positions. It was difficult to make it back up from there, but we did a good job from then on out. I was happy with the decision to stay out and the pace seemed good, it's just a shame that the issue in the beginning cost me. We're starting in a good position tomorrow, so we will do what we can then."

Oscar Piastri: "P11 in the Sprint. It was a good call for the slicks, and I had a bit of fun out there, with a fair few overtakes. We were super-strong in the mixed conditions again, which is nice, but it was a tricky one out there. I think we got the strategy right, so well done to everyone. It's a shame to miss out on points but it still felt good."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The Sprint Shootout earlier this afternoon was much the same as yesterday with Oscar being unlucky, while on Lando's side of the garage, we managed to make good progress and start P3. In the Sprint, Oscar was able to fight his way from P17 to P11, thanks to a combination of good strategy, brilliant overtaking and strong pace on the dry tyres. Lando lost a lot of places on the first lap because of the issue we had in Turn 3, when anti-stall was triggered. Later in the race, we decided to stay on intermediate tyres as we thought his overall race time would have been similar, and we just missed out on the final point. We'll have a good look at what happened today, learn what we can, and go again tomorrow when there is a chance to score good points."