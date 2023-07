British GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Silverstone, let's go! It's my home race, the team's home race, and one of my favourite weekends of the whole year. The fans are amazing, and I can't wait to see all the papaya in the crowd, particularly with the amazing Google Chrome livery we have on the car.

"The P4 in Austria was such a feel-good moment for everyone. The car felt good, and I enjoyed racing some of the front running cars. I want to thank the team back at the factory once again for working hard on this upgrade package.

"I've been back in the sim preparing for the weekend, working on optimising the upgrade package further and I'm excited to get more time in the car across the weekend. While we've still got a lot of work to do, hopefully we'll end this double-header on a high and get some more points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really excited for my first McLaren home race. Everyone at the team is looking forward to it and it will be great to see all the McLaren fans out there.

"Austria was bittersweet, but it was encouraging to see the improvements with the upgrades and for the team to get some good points. I've already been back at the MTC in the sim this week, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the new package feels on track.

"We'll be looking good in the special Google Chrome livery, and hopefully we can have another positive weekend."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The whole team is looking forward to McLaren's home race and to get out on track in front of our home fans and many of our people. For many it is the only time they will have the opportunity to see our cars live on track.

"We come back from Austria with 12 points for the team, a very good result for us. It was good to see the upgrades performing well on Lando's car. We'll have the same upgrades fitted to Oscar's car.

"We remain focused and realistic, with our feet on the ground, regardless of the encouraging and positive result in Austria. The most important thing is to continue to move forward and evolve, however little, every day.

"Silverstone is a very different track from Austria, but we obviously hope to achieve another good result at a circuit that has brought so much joy to all F1 fans and competitors."

Silverstone Circuit

Race laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891 km/3.660 miles

Total race distance: 306.198 km/190.263 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3