"It hurts," admits Piastri

Rookie Oscar Piastri admits that failing to claim his maiden F1 podium at his team's home race hurts.

Though delighted to finish fourth, ahead of a Mercedes, a Red Bull and both Ferraris, the Australian believes that a podium was on the table.

At the start of the race, the youngster had given world champion Max Verstappen a scare, for as teammate Lando Norris headed into the distance, the Australian was battling the Dutchman, attempting to go around the outside of the Red Bull at Woodcote and causing his rival to lock-up and almost run wide at Copse.

Eventually, Verstappen pulled away, and while Piastri remained under pressure from George Russell, the rookie held on to third until he pitted on Lap 29, after which he rejoined in sixth.

"It hurts a little but to be P4 when we were looking on for a podium for so long," said Piastri at race end. "I was a bit unlucky with the Safety Car timing, but I'm just so happy that I'm disappointed with fourth place instead of what we've been disappointed with earlier in the season.

"We were looking so good," he grinned. "We executed everything we could. We were pulling away from the cars behind, all to be one second too far behind, pretty much, when the Safety Car came out. So it hurts a little bit.

"But again, I'm so happy that I'm disappointed with P4 as opposed to what it has been earlier in the season."

Teammate, Lando Norris shared Piastri's pain.

"He should be sitting here," the Briton told reporters at the subsequent press conference. "If things went to plan and there wasn't a safety car.

"It's a bit of a shame," he added. "He deserved his first podium in Formula One. I think it would have been amazing for us as Team McLaren and celebrating our 60th anniversary... and he deserved it.

"He's been on top form all weekend, he's been pushing me an insane amount. All year he's been good. It's not like he's just turned up here and been strong. He's been good since day one in the car and makes my life tough sometimes. I don't always like it but it's a good thing and makes me a better driver too.

"He'll have his chances. He's driving very well and he's doing a very good job."

Asked about his battle with Verstappen, Piastri said: "It was pretty exciting. When I got off the line I was like 'OK, I've got the best start out of everyone here', and I had to find somewhere to go, but ran out of space.

"I think the more exciting part was being able to hang onto the back of him for a few laps," he admitted. "And even for the rest of the race, it wasn't like he was stupidly quicker than us. That was very exciting; to be genuinely the second fastest team today exceeded all our expectations."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.