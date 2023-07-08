McLaren fined for pitlane infringement

McLaren has been fined for breaching the sporting regulation in terms of having a mechanic cross the pitlane exit to assist Lando Norris.

Norris was released by the team with a fitting from the garage still attached to the rear of his car and while he was still in pit lane the Briton was told to stop his car.

He stopped the car at the very first safe location which was at the end of pit lane just past the pit exit line.

The stewards noted that he was prevented from stopping earlier, prior to the pit exit line, because of photographers standing in the working area past the final team location.

The stewards consider that releasing the car with a sizable part loose on the rear of the car was incorrect. However, the prompt action of the team to stop the car in the pit lane mitigated the potential unsafe condition and the stewards therefore only issued a warning.

In addition however, the team sent a mechanic to retrieve the part off the car and in doing so, he crossed the pit exit line and touched the stopped car and technically was on track when he did so.

Following that he then stepped to the front of the car and stopped the driver from proceeding until he signalled that it was safe to do so.

This section of the track at this venue is entirely safe, and so what he did was not unsafe, and indeed he ensured the safety of the other competitors by his actions.

However, the team did not seek or receive permission from Race Control to have personnel on the track, nor did the mechanic seek permission of the marshal on scene.

This has not happened recently in Formula One, and in issuing a €1,000 fine the stewards considered in mitigation that the car was prevented from stopping before the line, and that the actions of the mechanic, while a clear breach of the regulations, were deemed safe at all times.