British GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:27.419 150.747 mph 2 Albon Williams S 1:27.592 0.173 3 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:27.784 0.365 4 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.893 0.474 5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:27.948 0.529 6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:27.964 0.545 7 Sargeant Williams S 1:28.151 0.732 8 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:28.266 0.847 9 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.284 0.865 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:28.337 0.918 11 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:28.504 1.085 12 Norris McLaren M 1:28.563 1.144 13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:28.620 1.201 14 Perez Red Bull M 1:28.904 1.485 15 Magnussen Haas M 1:29.207 1.788 16 Ocon Alpine M 1:29.233 1.814 17 Piastri McLaren H 1:29.437 2.018 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo H 1:29.586 2.167 19 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:33.590 6.171 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo No Time