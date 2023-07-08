Site logo

British GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
08/07/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:27.419 150.747 mph
2 Albon Williams S 1:27.592 0.173
3 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:27.784 0.365
4 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.893 0.474
5 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:27.948 0.529
6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:27.964 0.545
7 Sargeant Williams S 1:28.151 0.732
8 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:28.266 0.847
9 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.284 0.865
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:28.337 0.918
11 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:28.504 1.085
12 Norris McLaren M 1:28.563 1.144
13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:28.620 1.201
14 Perez Red Bull M 1:28.904 1.485
15 Magnussen Haas M 1:29.207 1.788
16 Ocon Alpine M 1:29.233 1.814
17 Piastri McLaren H 1:29.437 2.018
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo H 1:29.586 2.167
19 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:33.590 6.171
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo No Time

