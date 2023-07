British GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'd say a pretty productive day. We still need to do some work to get the car into the sweet spot, but I think all-in-all it was pretty solid. We'll have to see what we can tune-up for tomorrow. The weather is playing a big part, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow but all-in-all, not a bad Friday, a nice first day with the upgraded car."

Lando Norris: "A bit of a tricky day. I was struggling quite a bit with the car balance and confidence. It hasn't been the best of starts but we've still got plenty of time to work it through. We're probably not at the same level as we were in Austria, but we know we can get more out of the car."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A productive day of practice, in dry sunny conditions here at Silverstone. The good weather allows us to complete an extensive programme testing for the new tyres and our upgraded aerodynamic parts. The pecking order looks interesting: some cars seem to be quick on low fuel, others in the race runs, so I think we have an interesting weekend ahead - even leaving aside the possibility of wet weather on the way. We'll study the data tonight and prepare as best we can for whatever the weekend brings us, with the intention of scoring points on Sunday."