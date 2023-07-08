British GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "That was close!

"Two-tenths to P1 in Q3, is pretty insane. My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak on the radio on the in-lap, which is the best thing ever. I'm grateful. For us to achieve second and third is pretty amazing for the whole team, with all the hard work that we've been putting in, especially to do it here in Silverstone. To do that with the chrome livery at our home race, for the team, for myself, is amazing. Big thanks to the whole crowd here, they're amazing. It's been a very special day for us. I look forward to tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm very, very, very happy. I mean, what a qualifying session. The car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3, I feel like I put a pretty good lap together. It's a massive result for the team and the hard work that's gone into bringing upgrades to the car. To have both of us up here is a mega result. Now we've just got to try and stay there for tomorrow. We know that will be a challenge, but we're looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's great to see two McLarens up towards the top of the qualifying standings here at Silverstone. P2 and P3 has been achieved in tricky conditions today: the team had to be switched-on to get us through the first two sessions. We could then capitalise on that with strong laps from Lando and Oscar in Q3. A big positive is that we could confirm the progress we saw in Austria and the further upgrades we brought here. For that, I have to thank everyone at the factory and here trackside for their hard work, commitment and dedication. We have an incredible team, and we should enjoy today and use this as extra motivation going forward. We now focus on preparing for the race and look forward to tomorrow. We are realistic for the race as we know we have quick cars around us, but we will give our best in tomorrow's British Grand Prix."