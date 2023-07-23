Hungarian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough race. Not an easy one, especially with Pérez catching, but he didn't have the pace to catch up in the end so I'm happy. I had to fight for a little bit in the beginning after Turn One but another podium for us, for McLaren, it's an amazing result.

"I think we're very happy with the progress we've made, to go from where we were four, five races ago, to be fighting for poles, and fighting for podiums, we'll take it for now, and work hard to continue improving throughout the season. We've shown great teamwork; everyone back in the factory did an amazing job and we'll now look to take these recent performances to Belgium."

Oscar Piastri: "P5. Some positives to take from that race. I think the big takeaway for me was working on tyre management. I struggled quite a lot in the second and third stint following some floor damage. So, yeah, a lot to learn from that one but to still end up with P5, with the challenges I had, is a very good result.

"Obviously, a great day for the team again, everyone at track and back at the factory. We have made decent steps forward in the last few races. The conditions this weekend have been a good test for us. To still be up there is a big confidence boost and we can look to take that momentum to Spa next week."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Following on from Silverstone, another strong result for our team with Lando on the podium again and Oscar finishing P5.

"On Oscar's side, the first stint was very strong. In the second stint, we need to look at the impact that some car damage had, in terms of performance and interaction with the tyres, because we seem to have lost the ability to sustain tyre life over the stint.

"On Lando's side, it was a very strong race, especially the final stint in which he kept consistency in his tyres with Pérez chasing hard, and he was able to bring home another trophy with another P2 finish.

"It was important to gain this confirmation that the improvements to our car work in hot conditions, and work on tracks with low-speed corners. My thanks again to all the people at McLaren who have laboured so hard to bring these upgrades trackside. I hope they are enjoying the moment - but only today: tomorrow we refocus and get ready for the Sprint weekend at Spa."