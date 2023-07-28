Verstappen to get grid penalty

Max Verstappen is facing a 5-place grid penalty on Sunday after Red Bull elected to change the gearbox in his car.

The decision to take on a new gearbox takes the world champion over the allowed limit of four, and no doubt comes in the wake of his numerous complaints earlier in the year about gear syncing issues.

Not that he will lose much sleep, for last year, having taken pole, he was demoted to 14th on the grid after (strategically) taking on new components, and still came through the field to win, the DRS at Spa making the circuit particularly easy when it comes to overtaking.

Speaking yesterday, and no doubt aware of the impending penalty, the Dutchman was confident that he would be able to extend his run of seven race wins.

"I think we have a quick car," he told reporters. "Of course, there are a lot of other teams and I think they brought a lot more than us this year, because we couldn't.

"We are very happy with how the car is performing," he added. "Our Saturday is maybe not ideal, but I think on the Sunday you can see the upgrades we brought. Hungary was a good race to see it working."

Verstappen isn't the only driver facing a grid drop, with teammate Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and the Haas pair all on their fourth gearboxes.

Indeed, the Frenchman and German are also on their fourth internal combustion engines, turbochargers and MGU-Hs, and may well take the opportunity to take on new units and the resultant penalties at an overtaking friendly track.