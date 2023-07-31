Red Bull breaks second trophy

For the second successive race weekend, Max Verstappen's race winner's trophy has been broken in an accident.

In Hungary, the ornate $40,000 trophy produced by the Herend Porcelain Manufactory, which is hand-crafted over six months, was broken during the podium ceremony when Lando Norris performed his traditional method of spraying his 'champagne'.

In Belgium, Verstappen's trophy was damaged while the Red Bull team was having its usual post-victory picture taken.

As the Champagne was sprayed and everyone ran for cover a pitboard fell on to the trophy.

Running for the cover of the garage with the rest of the team, Verstappen turned around to see his trophy lying on the ground.

"It's broken again," he said.

"Not another one," replied team boss, Christian Horner.

