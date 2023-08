Verstappen could put a Haas on pole, says Marko

Helmut Marko believes that, such is his skill, Max Verstappen could put a Haas or Alpha Tauri on pole position... however, there's a caveat.

The no-nonsense Austrian, who has overseen his protege's career, continues to sing his driver's praises though at times he clearly gets a little carried away.

"Max would be a class of its own in every car," he tells Motorsport-Total.com. "The Max of 2020 cannot be compared with the Max of 2023, except for the same name.

"He has gained tremendous sovereignty," he enthuses. "For me, the champion of race reading was always Hamilton, as he divided his tyres. And Max is now also the same. If not even better, because it is better at basic speed.

"An incredible maturation process took place," he insists.

Marko believes that one of the Dutchman's key strengths is his ability to read conditions, especially ever-changing conditions, and react accordingly. Indeed, such is his ability the Austrian is convinced that the youngster - in the right conditions - could put an AlphaTauri or Haas on the coveted starting spot.

"If there are such conditions, he puts an AlphaTauri or Haas, who is a qualifying car, on pole," he says.

Fact is however that there are any other number of drivers who could do that, and let's not forget that it was Sebastian Vettel, Marko's previous 'golden boy', who gave Toro Rosso its first pole and win in such conditions.

Verstappen, who is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, has made no secret of the fact that when he feels the time is right he will walk away from the sport, Marko admits that this is a strong possibility.

"Max is different," he says. "He will come one day and say: 'Thank you, that's it.'"