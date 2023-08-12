De Vries heading to Harvard Business School

Dropped by AlphaTauri, Nyck de Vries is heading to the Harvard Business School in Massachusetts to study Negotiation and Leadership.

"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school," he tells RacingNews365. "But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, more because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."

The Dutchman's move follows Nicholas Latifi's recent announcement that he is to study for a Master in Business Administration (MBA) at the London Business School.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff was appointed an Executive Fellow at the Harvard Business School where he is due to be a guest lecturer.

The Dutchman's sacking, just ten races into the season, was heavily criticised, especially by fellow drivers, who felt that other than not being given sufficient time to prove himself, AlphaTauri's 2023 contender, much like its predecessor, is a dog.

In terms of racing it is unclear what the Formula 2, Formula E and two-time World Karting champion has planned for the future. However, he admits that the support he received following his sacking made things a little easier.

"I had a lot of support and it actually went very naturally," he says. "I've been playing a lot of golf since then."