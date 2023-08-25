Dutch GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. A nice way to end, in terms of position.

"We did quite a bit of aero running this morning which cost us a little bit and we couldn't quite focus on what we wanted to do from a pure performance perspective - but we knew that was going to happen, so we understood it. I think we got in a good rhythm and found a reasonable balance with the car. We're looking good on low fuel, but we've got a bit of work to do on high fuel, so that's our target tonight."

Oscar Piastri: "A shame to end the day like that, I just went into Turn 3 a bit too quick and lost the rear. It's a shame to have picked up the damage and give the team a long night but their hard work is appreciated. Otherwise, I think the pace looked quite good today. I was feeling pretty good with the car, so we'll try to bounce back tomorrow and have a positive day."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A trouble-free day on Lando's side that meant we could go through the programme, which included some rake work, aerodynamic evaluations and then understanding of the tyres. On Oscar's side, after a normal FP1 with some rake work too, we had to stop his session early in FP2 due to a spin in Turn 3 that led the car onto the barriers. Oscar missed some information in terms of preparation for qualifying and the race, but his pace was competitive until that point.

"Overall, we seem to be in a decent place, so we will do our best to be ready for qualifying and the race where we'll try and score some good points."