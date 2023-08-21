Dutch GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We're back! I had a great time over the summer break, spending time with friends and family, and of course I played some golf too. I'm now feeling refreshed and ready to go racing again as we head straight into a double-header. First up, Zandvoort. It's a really fun circuit to drive with lots of banking allowing for different racing lines. There's always a great atmosphere there as well, which makes the weekend even more exciting.

“The team have done a great job of improving the car over the first part of the season, and I've been back in the factory this week working with the team to try and ensure we can keep that momentum up. Despite this being a challenging track, we aim to do our best and continue bringing in points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to getting back to racing after some time off for the summer break. I had a nice time away on holiday, enjoying the sun and I feel recharged ahead of going into this second half of the season.

"Next up is the Dutch GP. Zandvoort is a new track for me, so I've been working hard in the sim with the engineers to get as prepared as possible for the weekend. I'm feeling ready and excited to get back into the car and see all the Papaya fans in the stands. Let's bring home good results."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Summer break is over and it's time to go racing again. It's been good for the Team to take some time off and reset ahead of the final 10 races of the season, after the efforts in the first half of the season. The last four races saw us achieving strong results, but also highlighted some areas where we need to improve.

"Zandvoort is one of the shorter tracks of the year but dense of interesting corners. The circuit features a unique, undulating nature through the sand dunes and is a challenging course. Thanks to the relentless work of the team, we have made significant improvements since the start of the season, and we aim to start the second half of the season on a positive note."

Circuit Zandvoort

Race laps: 72

Circuit length: 4.259 km/2.646 miles

Total race distance: 306.587 km/190.504 miles

Number of corners: 14 (10 right, 4 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3