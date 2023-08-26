Site logo

"It was going to happen at some stage," says Piastri

NEWS STORY
26/08/2023

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri admits that his first big shunt in F1 was inevitable.

The Australian crashed out in FP2, while teammate Lando Norris went on to top the timesheets.

Speaking in the wake of the incident at Turn 3, made all the more bizarre by countryman Daniel Ricciardo's crash at the same spot seconds later, Piastri said it was bound to happen sooner or later.

"I just went in a little bit too hot, tried to turn in a bit aggressively and unfortunately found the wall," he explained. "It is a shame, and unfortunate to give the guys a massive load of work, but we will try to bounce back.

"I guess it was going to happen at some stage," he added, "but you never want it to. I was just pushing a little bit too hard, and around here, especially in that corner, you pay a big consequence if you overdo it a little bit. I'll try not to do it again."

Despite the crash, Piastri believes that overall it was a positive day for the team.

"It's clearly been a good day on Lando's side of the garage, it was a quick FP2 for him," he said. "Even before the crash, I was feeling quite good with the car and the pace looked reasonable on the hard tyre. Obviously I've got a few less laps under my belt, but it is encouraging that the car is quick."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms