Italian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Italy, we're back! It felt good to be back racing last weekend at the Dutch GP. We may not have finished where we wanted to, but we had a competitive car and scored some points. I've had time to go through everything with the engineers, and we now look ahead to Monza.

"Monza has been a good track for us in the past, so it's a special place for me.The weather may make it another interesting weekend for everyone, but we'll be giving it our all once again."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really excited to be racing in Monza in an F1 car. It's a fast track, which is fun, but there are some trickier parts. The team have been working hard to keep improving the car, and it feels good going into a race weekend knowing you have a car with so much potential.

"Last weekend showed we're competitive despite the challenges we faced. We'll be taking our learnings into this weekend, and hopefully make the final European race of the year a memorable one."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come back from the Dutch GP with both cars scoring points, which could have been more as we missed a couple of opportunities in the race. However, we are encouraged by having confirmed once again that we have a competitive car.

"The Italian GP in Monza, which recalls some good memories for our Team, marks the last of the European races. The last few grands prix saw us gain a nice number of points following our upgrades to the MCL60, so we hope to continue on this trajectory. We will also be running the Alternative Tyre Allocation in Qualifying. As always, we are determined and will keep working hard to fight for points at the top."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.793 km/3.600 miles

Total race distance: 306.720 km/190.587 miles

Number of corners: 11 (7 right, 4 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5