Lawson to continue as Ricciardo replacement

AlphaTauri has confirmed that Liam Lawson will continue to partner Yuki Tsunoda until Daniel Ricciardo is fit enough to drive again.

Following the Australian's crash in Friday's second practice session, which necessitated surgery to his broken hand, Lawson was drafted in for Saturday morning's opening session.

Overall the youngster gave a good account of himself, not only in terms of the lack of notice but the varying conditions throughout the weekend.

This afternoon AlphaTauri issued a brief statement confirming that Lawson will continue to deputise for Ricciardo.

"We are delighted that Daniel's surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," it read.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."

In preparation for next weekend's Monza race, Lawson, who is currently second in Japan's Super Formula series will undergo extensive time in the simulator.