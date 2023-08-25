Ricciardo out of Dutch Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo will play no further part in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after injuring his hand in an accident in FP2.

The Australian crashed just moments after countryman Oscar Piastri had crashed at the same spot, this causing the second red flag of the day.

In his efforts to avoid the crashed McLaren, Ricciardo went off into the barriers on the outside at Turn 3, and in the process of the impact his steering wheel snapped violently.

Advising his team that his hand was painful, Ricciardo initially had his hand put in a sling before being taken to hospital in Harlem for X-Rays.

Helmut Marko subsequently confirmed that Ricciardo's hand is broken and that the Australian will miss the remainder of the weekend.

Marko subsequently told Motorsport.com that New Zealander, Liam Lawson will most likely replace Ricciardo.

"He's broken something in his hand, so he won't race," he said. "Lawson will drive. It's difficult for him. It's a shame because the car is good here."

"After today’s incident during Free Practice 2, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out," said AlphaTauri in a subsequent statement. "An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend. The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery."