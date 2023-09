Singapore GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm really excited to be returning to Singapore. It's one of the most exciting tracks on the calendar, but also one of the more physically demanding. Our car looks really cool with a limited-edition Stealth Mode livery design, so I'm looking forward to getting out on track.

"Last week I was back at the MTC with my engineers going over our performance and result in Monza. We keep moving forward and hope to keep consistently finishing in the points."

Oscar Piastri: "I've always enjoyed watching the Singapore GP, so I'm really looking forward to making my debut at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. I spent time in the sim last week learning as much as I can, but as a rookie, it's a track that you really need to physically drive to gain the experience.

"Singapore offers some tricky conditions, especially with the high humidity. It's a new challenge for me, so that's something I've been preparing for as well. It can be a race of jeopardy, and anything can happen as we've seen before. The car has a slightly different livery for this double header, which I really like. Hopefully we come back with a nice result. I'm ready for the weekend!"

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We head to the vibrant city state of Singapore looking forward to the first leg of this Asian double header. Singapore always offers up an exciting event and at this special race, the MCL60 will have its colours reversed in an exclusive livery design with our partner OKX.

"We race in unique conditions at the Singapore Grand Prix, with high humidity and an offset schedule adding an additional challenge for our team and drivers. From a performance point of view, we've been working hard on our development of the MCL60 and look to continue this positive momentum as we head into the final third of the season."

Marina Bay Street Circuit

Race laps: 62

Circuit length: 4.928 km/3.062 miles

Total race distance: 305.536 km/189.851 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5.