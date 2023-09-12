Singapore GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm looking forward to the night race in Singapore. Marina Bay is a cool circuit. This year it will be interesting to see how the revised track layout will impact the general behaviour and set up of the car, I think the lap times will be much quicker.

Singapore is probably going to be the most challenging weekend out of the upcoming races as the stakes are heightened on a street circuit and the field is usually very close, not to mention the heat and humidity. Last year we had a very unlucky weekend, hopefully this year it will go a bit better and we'll of course do our best to make sure we score maximum points this weekend.

Sergio Perez: I am looking forward to going back to Singapore, last season was probably one of the best races of my career. It was such a hard one to navigate, with the heat, the track conditions and the concentration that is required around a street circuit. Of course, I would love to repeat the win but it will be tricky, the new track layout is going to make things quicker in sector three and there will be rain, so it could be fun!

This weekend is my 250th race in Formula One and I never would have imagined I would race an F1 car that many times when I started my career. It has been a dream and I am proud to have represented Mexico all over the world for this many years and I would love to give them another win this Sunday. I have a one-off helmet to mark the moment and I think it's going to look very special under the lights at night.

Stats & Facts

• Max is attempting to win a Grand Prix at a 24th different circuit this weekend, which would surpass Michael Schumacher for second in the all-time category and close in on Lewis Hamilton (31 different circuits).

• Checo will make his 250th GP start in Singapore, becoming only the 11th driver in history to reach that total, and the first to do so at the wheel of a Red Bull chassis.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing set a new team record by finishing 1-2 for the sixth time in the 2023 season at the Italian GP. The Team's previous best of five 1-2s in a season was set last year.

• Max seeks a record 11th consecutive win this weekend, meanwhile he has become the first driver in history to win at least 12 races in two different seasons, doing so in consecutive years.

• Checo's victory at the 2022 Singapore GP was the first time he led a race from start to finish.