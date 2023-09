Japanese GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "P2 in Singapore! What a fantastic start to this double header. The team have worked really hard to continue improving the car and the upgrades felt good on track. I'm excited to take the MCL60 and the Stealth Mode livery onwards to Japan and see what we can do there.

"The Japanese GP is always one I look forward to. The atmosphere is incredible, and the fans always go all out with their creativity, which I love to see. The Suzuka Circuit can be challenging, but the layout is what makes it really enjoyable. Let's bring home the points!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really excited for my first Grand Prix in Japan, and it'll be great to explore the culture. I did learn some Japanese at school, so I'm curious to see how much of it I'll remember. Of course, I look forward to seeing our fans cheering the team on from the grandstands. A great atmosphere always adds to the excitement of a race weekend.

"The circuit looks very cool. Suzuka is definitely a track everyone wants to drive at, so I'm looking forward to experiencing that for the first time this weekend. My car will carry the Stealth Mode livery again, as well as some new parts, which is exciting. I had good pace in Singapore, made up 10 positions, so I'm hoping to improve on that performance and finish in the points again."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We close the Asian double header in Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. The atmosphere the fans bring in Japan is unique as they are so passionate. We are always given a wonderful welcome, and it's a special feeling that you get coming here. The circuit is also one the drivers look forward to each year.

"Off the back of a positive result for us in Singapore, we are now focused on seeing what these latest upgrades can do in Japan across both cars. The conditions in Suzuka can make for a trickier race and so we are keeping a close eye on the weather as we approach the weekend. However, we know that we have made vast improvements since the start of the season, so we will keep looking ahead and do our best to secure another good haul of points for the team."

Suzuka International Racing Course

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807 km/3.608 miles

Total race distance: 307.471 km/191.053 miles

Number of corners: 18 (8 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3