Japanese GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Suzuka is one of the best circuits that we visit and the high-speed layout should suit the FW45 well. The track is very technical and asks a lot of the drivers and the tyres. Exactly how the tyres behave will depend on the track temperature, which could be hot at times this weekend. We have the hardest compounds here this weekend and we also have some prototype Medium compound tyres to test on Friday.

There could be some rain around on Friday, which may disrupt our test programme, but the rest of the weekend looks dry and hot. If the weather allows then we have a few items to look at on Friday, but the majority of the programme will be dedicated to getting the drivers and the cars ready for this demanding racetrack. This is Logan's first time racing in Suzuka and it will take him a few laps to find his feet and to understand the set-up compromises that are necessary to achieve a good overall laptime here.

Alex Albon: I love coming to Japan; Sukuza is one of my favourite tracks of the year and I love the food and culture of Japan, so it's always a good time. Suzuka should be a good track for us and will be better suited for our car compared to previous tracks like Singapore. Hopefully we can do a good job and have a good weekend.

Logan Sargeant: I'm really looking forward to this weekend with it being my first time racing in Suzuka. It's an iconic track that I can't wait to drive. It should hopefully be a better weekend for us that I'm excited to get into.