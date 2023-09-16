Singapore GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We were playing catch-up today but made some decent progress with the car. However, this circuit remains difficult for us and we need to work hard to correct these characteristics ahead of next season.

Qualifying was a difficult session for everyone. Alex was fortunate to set a time prior to the red flag in Q1, which allowed him to progress. Although Logan was also ahead of the incident, a gearshift issue cost him the time that he needed to also qualify for Q2. We are investigating the gearbox to see if there is a mechanical issue that needs attention ahead of the Grand Prix.

Once in Q2, we were unable to make any real progress, gaining a place only to [Yuki] Tsunoda who was unable to set a laptime. Securing P14 on the grid with Alex is a good result at a track we are struggling at. Nonetheless, the race will be difficult tomorrow, but a lot can happen in Singapore and there are probably a few cars out of position, which could make the race very interesting.

Alex Albon: I think 14th is the best we could do today, so I was happy to get out of Q1. In Q2 I just didn't feel the grip I did in Q1, so I don't know if the long time in the garage or the outlap prep hurt me. We've been so mileage limited this weekend, so I feel like I've been playing catch-up all weekend and just didn't quite get there. The tyres seem to be so soft this weekend, requiring you to drive so slow during the outlap and cool down lap, so I don't think we fully understood that with the limited track time. I think ultimately with the tyre understanding there was more to be learnt but I don't think it would've changed the result too much. We haven't done a race run so that will make things a bit more challenging, but we'll put our focus on tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: It's honestly been an ok weekend from my side, I've been comfortable with the track and got up to speed nicely. Quali was tricky with the track evolving so much lap after lap. I was on a good lap at the end but as I went into turn 10 and over the bumps, I had a lot of rear locking and no downshifts. I must've lost four or five tenths through there that would've put me pretty close to where I needed to be. It's going to be a tricky race, but we have to be optimistic and try to go forward tomorrow. The car is in a better place now than it was yesterday so hopefully that will help us.